Police Taser Woman Outside Sabadell Health Centre

POLICE taser a woman outside a Sabadell health centre

Policia were called to a health centre in Sabadell on Wednesday, November 25 after medical staff requested assistance to deal with a difficult client. The 26-year-old woman claims the officers had ‘no need’ to use such force, even continuing to taser her after she had fallen to the ground.

According to the Catalan Police Force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, they were left with no choice after the woman assaulted several of their officers. Paula Parra was attending the health centre with her mother and became irate when both were not allowed into the facility, as per coronavirus guidelines. The police claim she then caused damage to the centre and injured two staff.

Speaking with Tv3, Ms Parra said: “I am under 1.60m tall, you can easily overpower me, there’s no need for this.

Human Rights Group Irídia also condemned the ‘very worrying and disproportionate’ reaction in a post in Twitter after the event.

Atenció‼️

Aquesta actuació amb pistoles elèctriques taser de @mossos és molt preocupant i desproporcionada. Si teniu informació de la situació podeu posar-vos en contacte amb nosaltres 📲 saidavi@iridia.cat#StopTaser pic.twitter.com/lLkWqnichW — IRIDIA (@centre_IRIDIA) November 26, 2020

Credit: Iridia, Twitter

