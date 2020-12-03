OFFICIALS In China Raid Farm Where They Turn Dogs Into Sausages, discovered after spotting posts on their Social Media



Chinese officials yesterday, Wednesday, December 2, raided a remote farmhouse in Huilong Village, Angu, in Leshan city, western China, where they discovered 40 dogs locked in cages, including Golden Retrievers and labradors, reportedly pets that had been stolen, to be ‘killed to order’ and turned into sausages.

-- Advertisement --



Allegedly, furious local animal lovers came forward saying they had seen the owners of the business publically posting photos of the live animals onto Chinese social media app, WeChat, where ‘customers’ could browse then choose the dog they wanted, which would be cooked and sold to them as ‘dog meat sausages’, also locals came forward to say their pets had been stolen, and when contacting the farm’s owners, were told they could have their pets back if they paid for them.

The supposed owners of the farmhouse, when questioned, reportedly claimed the business was, in fact, a dog kennels, not an abattoir, claiming, “These dogs are raised by us, how is it illegal?”, but, leaked footage was shown on a local TV channel clearly shows signs saying, ‘live dogs killed to order’ and ‘dog meat sausages’ written on the walls of the buildings, along with telephone contact numbers.

The caged dogs have since been moved to a safe environment.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.