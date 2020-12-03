NOTHING TO SEE HERE

Malaga police have released a video showing 2 hours of footage of calle Larios in the centre of Malaga with surprising results.

Following many photographs and videos posted to private social media accounts on the night of Friday the November 27, Local Police have released a video showing the closed-circuit camera footage from calle Larios.

It would appear that there were not as many people in attendance as originally thought.

The image in this report is a still from footage released and as is revealed shows how many people are actually at the calle Larios area.

It is possible of course that some photographs were taken at different times, and indeed different angles, but still on the night of Friday, November 27.

Everybody wants normality as soon as possible, and big occasions like the switching on of Christmas lights are bound to attract some, even with restrictions. Still, the authorities and especially the health officials do remind us all, its lives they are trying to save not Christmas, and we are all ultimately part of that.

