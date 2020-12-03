NO CASE TO ANSWER

In a country with 1.6 million cases of COVID-19 detected, some towns have not one case, not one detection, WHY?

Spain has had tragically more than Forty-five thousand (45.000) deaths and over 1.6 million cases of COVID-19, Yet there are areas where there isn’t one case at all, so it begs the question, how can that be?

Almeria is such a place its believed. There are 11 towns where there are no cases at all, it has to be said the populations of these towns are low, they range from 80 to 400 in occupancy, but none the less they are free from covid.

What is the secret to these virus-free towns?

Its believed by some that self-sufficiency and closed manufacturing is the key. This theory related to the town relying on its own food homegrown and the majority of the occupancy working in and around the town with outside supplies like fuel food etc., and the delivery of such, kept down to a minimum.

Outside contact and travel are kept very low, and their simple existence that has been in place for hundreds of years has kept these towns free of covid.

Only movement, contact and migration can penetrate that rustic amour and spread disease it would seem.

Either way, after nearly a year, a horrendous year for sickness and tragic loss of life, these small towns in the province of Almeria remain intact, with not one case of COVID-19.

There must be some lesson here, somewhere.

