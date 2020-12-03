New IKEA Store Arrives on Costa Del Sol

NEW IKEA store arrives in Granada on the Costa del Sol

IKEA has launched a new ‘click and collect’ store in the Navada de Armilla Shopping Centre in Granada on Spain’s Costa del Sol. The new shop will not offer hours and hours of browsing like some of its other locations, but simply a collection point for pre-orders.

Customers in Granada can now order from IKEA’s online site, and their purchases will be ready to collect from the basement warehouse in the Navada shopping centre within 48hours, and at a cost of €5 for collection.

Customers can pick up their purchase between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

In addition, for areas with reduced mobility such as Granada, the company has launched a home delivery service with a direct discount of €10.

