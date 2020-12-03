New Appolo Cloud will “revolutionise the way the police work”

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
New Appolo Cloud will
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de la Victoria

A new Appolo Cloud system for greater efficiency will “revolutionise the way the police work”, claims Rincon de la Victoria Council.

THE management tool features a wide range of applications such as personnel and vehicle management, messaging facility, connection to DGT and other authorities and organisations for consulting documents and license plates, drafting complaints, geolocation of officers and camera management.

-- Advertisement --

There’s also an app that makes it possible for the different headquarters to share information of police interest.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Borja Ortiz, said: “The implementation of this system will revolutionise the way the police work, taking a substantial step in modernising and updating it.”


Ortiz added: “With this installation we comply with another police and union demand from years ago.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Appolo Cloud will “revolutionise the way the police work””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleBreaking News: Ryanair Orders 75 Boeing Max-8200 Aircraft (210 In Total)
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here