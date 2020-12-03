A new Appolo Cloud system for greater efficiency will “revolutionise the way the police work”, claims Rincon de la Victoria Council.

THE management tool features a wide range of applications such as personnel and vehicle management, messaging facility, connection to DGT and other authorities and organisations for consulting documents and license plates, drafting complaints, geolocation of officers and camera management.

-- Advertisement --



There’s also an app that makes it possible for the different headquarters to share information of police interest.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Borja Ortiz, said: “The implementation of this system will revolutionise the way the police work, taking a substantial step in modernising and updating it.”

Ortiz added: “With this installation we comply with another police and union demand from years ago.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Appolo Cloud will “revolutionise the way the police work””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.