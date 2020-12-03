Nerja rolls out its rat control campaign

Nerja rolls out its rat control campaign
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

Nerja has rolled out a new phase of its rat and insect control campaign.

ON behalf of the council, a specialised company is carrying out extensive disinfection and eradication of rats across the town, a continuation of work carried out in April and June.

The treatments will continue throughout December in Nerja, Maro and urbanisations.

In addition to the public thoroughfare, treatments will be repeated in municipal offices, parking, Guardia Civil barracks, Clean Point, cemetery, schools and sports halls.


Councilor for Health, Javier Rodríguez, said: “The disinsection will be carried out at night to avoid inconvenience to citizens. These treatments are very necessary and are aimed at reducing the population of insects and rodents in the municipal area ”.

