Muslim man arrested under new law for allegedly trying to convert Hindu woman to Islam

A Muslim man has been arrested in India under a new law for allegedly trying to convert Hindu woman to Islam.

AFTER being arrested Uttar Pradash on Wednesday, December 2, the man – who claims he is innocent and has “no link” with the woman – was remanded into custody for 14 days.

This is the first time the new anti-conversion ‘love jihad’ law has been used, and four other Indian states are currently drafting the same legislation.

‘Love jihad’ is a term radical Hindu groups use to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women by marriage.

But the new law – which carries a prison term of up to 10 years – has been blasted by some, with critics calling it Islamophobic.

The woman’s father told BBC Hindi that he filed a complaint with the police because the man “put pressure” on his daughter to convert and threatened her if she didn’t.

The woman was allegedly previously in a relationship with the man but has since married someone else.

