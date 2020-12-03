Motril welcomes new head of Guardia Civil Command

Motril has welcomed Captain Francisco José Martín Fernández as new head of the Guardia Civil Command.

HE replaces Commander Manuel Pérez Santiago who has held the post for the last seven years, and whose work has been praised by Mayor Luisa María García Chamorro.

She highlighted “the excellent relationship that has always existed between Motril Council and the Guard Civil”.

“We would like to reflect the affection and the respect of the Motril society towards a body deeply rooted in the municipality, not only historically but emotionally,

“The recent events, due to the pandemic and immediate confinement, have shown us once again that the Guardia Civil Corps is with the people, and their vocation of service is not only a motto, but an emblem of their performance and commitment ”.

Captain Francisco José Martín said his desire is to continue the vital work of the police in Motril.

“I come to the Costa Tropical with great enthusiasm for the challenge of working for the community and in coordination with all the institutions and the rest of the security forces. I am one more link in that chain.”

An emotional Commander Manuel Pérez recounted his personal and professional experience in Motril: “I was very well received at the beginning and I leave with the satisfaction of having lived in a town that welcomes you with open arms and in which you feel good.

He added: “It’s a place to which many ties already bind me and in which I have always worked, with full commitment to its citizens.”

