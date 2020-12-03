The most influential people in Spain are women

FORBES has published a list of the 25 most influential people in Spain of 2020 and they are all women.

-- Advertisement --



Queen Letizia tops the list and is followed by Ana Patricia Botin, President of Banco Santander, and Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the President of the Madrid Region.

The magazine publishes the list every year selecting the most influential personalities in different sectors, from business to culture, through politics, music and social activism.

On this year’s list, all of the names are women; a queen, eight politicians, six senior members of private companies, five journalists, three figures from the world of culture, a scientist and an activist.

The other politicians on the list are: the First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo; the Minister of Work, Yolanda Diaz; the leader of Ciudadanos, Ines Arrimadas; the State Attorney General, Dolores Delgado; the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas; the former mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena and the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau .

In the private business sector, Botin is joined by Eva Fernandez, Telefónica’s global communications director; Hortensia Herrero, Vice President of Mercadona and President of the foundation that bears her name; Irene Cano, CEO of Facebook Spain and Portugal; Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia and producer of the MasterChef television program; and Marta Ortega, ‘product manager’ of Zara Woman.

The journalists are: the president of Radio Television Española, Rosa María Mateo; Ana Rosa Quintana, Rosa Montero, Àngels Barceló and Sandra Barneda.

From the cultural scene, there are two gallery owners, Elena Ochoa Foster and Helga de Alvear, and a singer, Rosalia.

Finally, there is the lawyer and President of the Tribune for Human Rights, Cruz Sanchez de Lara; and a scientist, the director of the National Center for Oncological Research, Maria Blasco.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The most influential people in Spain are women”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.