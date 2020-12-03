More free surgical masks for towns with less than 25,000 inhabitants

More free surgical masks will be distributed in Malaga province towns with less than 25,000 inhabitants.

THE Diputación de Malaga has delivered a new shipment of 135,000 masks – 90,000 for adults and 45,000 for children – to local town halls.

They will be given to providers of essential services and vulnerable groups, according to their needs.

Councillor Natacha Rivas said this new shipment beings the total number of protective masks handed out since the start of the pandemic to 550,000, in addition to sanitary products.

The Provincial Council has also delivered protection material to the 32 Civil Protection groups in the province, which have been supplied with gel, masks, gloves, laser thermometers, diffusers for internal disinfection, sulfate backpacks and safety glasses.

