Man Hunt Under Way For ‘Chubby’ Child Snatcher

MAN hunt underway for ‘chubby’ child snatcher who tried to abduct two schoolgirls

Police are on the hunt for a ‘chubby’ suspect who tried to snatch two 11-year-old schoolgirls on Thursday morning, December 3 at around 8:10am in Woolwich Manor Way in Newham. The girls were walking to school in the middle of rush hour when the attackers grabbed one of the girls arms and tried to drag her away.

Police said the attacker was a “chubby” black man, aged around 30 and approximately 6ft tall.

PC Harry Albon who is investigating the incident said: “Although the girls were not physically harmed, they were understandably shaken by this incident.”

PC Albon added: “At the time the girls were approached there were a number of young people on their way to school who may have seen the victims struggling to get away from the suspect.

“It is important that those people make themselves known to police and share what they saw.”

