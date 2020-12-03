Mallorca To Use Drones To Monitor Illegal Parties

MALLORCA police to use drones to monitor illegal Christmas parties

In an effort to clamp down on lockdown flouters over the holidays, Mallorca has announced a number of novel measures, including the use of drones to keep track of people’s social activities during the festive period.

Public Administrations Minister Isabal Castro announced the new methods after a meeting on Wednesday, December 2 with Government and city council reps in Palma. As well as the four drones which will monitor the area from the skies in December and January, assigned staff will also keep an eye on social media accounts to assure large gatherings aren’t taking place.

“Obviously we can’t supply a policeman for every person, we have to rely on individuals being responsible,” said Minister Castro. She also reminded that fines for breaking the rules would be substantial, with penalties climbing as high as €60,000 for illegal parties.

“What is at stake is how many of us have to die before normality returns to our lives,” said Castro, “Health restriction violators are threatening their lives and everyone else’s.”

