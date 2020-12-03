Magnificent Christmas Productions for the Children of Rivas

WITH 2020 drawing to a close, the town council of Rivas wants to put on magnificent Christmas productions for the children. The traditional Three Kings parade will not go ahead due to the pandemic.

The aim is to ensure the safety of everyone with social distancing and appropriate measures whilst giving the children a Christmas they will not forget. There will be eight productions and the highlight will be Jandro the magician.

This year the Three Kings parade will be replaced with an online broadcast with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar that the children will be able to watch from the safety of their own homes. This will be live and bring the festive cheer into people’s homes.

