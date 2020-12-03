Lù – a magical combination of dance, wit and poetic images.



Lù, which means ‘way’ in traditional Chinese, combines dance, wit and audiovisual and the Maduixa Company promises an intimate show full of poetic images and feelings.

The protagonists of this story live in a place surrounded by land and poverty. They work in the fields without rest, but to survive, they have turned their work into a game.

“This show is about the power of creativity and imagination as a way to escape from the cruelty and harshness of life,” said the producer.

“With Lù we enter the dance and other arts, to enjoy a magical, creative and poetic show for the family.”

You can enjoy the online event at: teatro circo murcia

