Tara Rippin
Lù – a magical combination of dance, wit and poetic images.

Lù, which means ‘way’ in traditional Chinese, combines dance, wit and audiovisual and the Maduixa Company promises an intimate show full of poetic images and feelings.

The protagonists of this story live in a place surrounded by land and poverty. They work in the fields without rest, but to survive, they have turned their work into a game.

“This show is about the power of creativity and imagination as a way to escape from the cruelty and harshness of life,” said the producer.


“With Lù we enter the dance and other arts, to enjoy a magical, creative and poetic show for the family.”

You can enjoy the online event at: teatro circo murcia


Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

