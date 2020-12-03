LOVE Island star sues Ibiza beach resort after nearly going blind from champagne cork



Reality TV personality Theo Campbell, 29, is taking legal action against O Beach Ibiza, after a flying champagne cork hit him in the eye at a party in August 2017, leaving him with serious injuries. According to Theo’s legal team, the Love Island star had two operations while in Ibiza for a perforated cornea, and several more surgeries back in the UK.

Theo said: “I’m a positive person and try and remain upbeat but as time goes on the chances of my sight getting back to normal become reduced.

“I’m speaking with doctors about what may or may not be possible but I also have a number of questions about what happened to me.

“I don’t know what the future may hold with regards to my sight but I feel that the least I deserve is answers to what happened and why.

Theo’s legal reps have now launched High Court proceedings against Ice Mountain Ibiza SL, the company which trades as O Beach Ibiza and organised the champagne spray party at the resort.

