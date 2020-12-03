Koala ‘Wanted to Be the Fairy on the Christmas Tree’

AN Australian family came home to Christmas time with a difference this year, after finding a koala who “wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree”.

The McCormick family live in Adelaide, South Australia and came home to find their Christmas tree looking a little different to how they had left it. There was a koala sitting in the tree, trying to eat it, even though it was made of plastic. The little creature had become tangled in the tree lights too.

According to the Guardian, Taylah aged 16 said, “I think the dog went straight to the Christmas tree and was sniffing around and Mum thought that was a bit weird,”

“There was baubles all over the floor … and she looked up and there was a koala in the tree.

“It was pretty tangled up in the lights. It was a fake tree and very old but she still tried eating the leaves off it … I saw her munch down on some but she stopped when she realised it was plastic.”

With the aid of 1300 KOALAZ, a koala rescue charity, the koala, now named Daphne was released locally into her natural habitat. 1300 KOALAZ said that “a koala desperate to get in the Christmas spirit had wandered into Amanda McCormick’s house and decided it wanted to be the fairy on the Christmas tree.”

