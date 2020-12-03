Judge Stabbed Outside Courthouse in Central Spain

A JUDGE near Segovia, northwest of Madrid, has been stabbed outside her courthouse by a man she had just sentenced.

Maria Sonsoles, a senior judge in the small town of Santa Maria la Real de Nieva, was rushed to a hospital ICU unit after being stabbed in the chest outside her courthouse at around 2PM on Tuesday, December 1st. The attacker, described as an ‘unstable’ man, had just been ordered to pay 1000 euro in a civil case by Sonsoles. He was arrested by Guardia Civil on the scene.

The judge’s injuries are described as serious, though not life-threatening. Reports state that her condition ‘seemed light’ but has ‘become more complicated’ after she suffered a collapsed lung. She is currently undergoing treatment at an ICU unit at a Segovia hospital.

The attack has drawn condemnation from across Spain’s legal profession, with Minister for Justice Juan Carlos Campo expressing his ‘strongest condemnation’ of the ‘regrettable attack’. He called for ‘solidarity’ and praised ‘the fundamental work carried out by all members of the judiciary’.

The President of Castilla y Leon’s senior legal body said that the attack highlighted ‘the insufficient security measures that the community courts have’, an issue he feels has been ‘ignored by the Ministry of Justice’ in Madrid. Members of Spain’s legal system have staged protests of solidarity at courthouses across the country.

