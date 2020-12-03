JUDGE Orders Phil Collins’ ex-Wife To Stop Her Scandalous Remarks during her Battle over their Florida Mansion



Judge Spencer Eig, in Miami, today, Thursday, December 3, ordered Orianne Cevey, to cease with her “scandalous personal remarks” about her ex-husband, Genesis drummer and vocalist, 69-year-old Phil Collins, and ordered her remarks to be struck from the record, with Cevey and Collins in the middle of a fight over the stunning $40m waterfront mansion the singer owns in Miami Beach, Florida, of which, Cevey claims under a ‘verbal cohabitation agreement’. she is entitled to half the value of.

Papers submitted by Covey’s lawyer, Richard Wolfe, stated, “He was usually drunk by mid-morning, to the point that Collins would fall over and injure himself before checking into the hospital under an alias. By 2019 Philip had lost his talents. He became increasingly depressed, withdrawn and abusive and, following an operation his back, increasingly addicted to anti-depressants and painkillers. As Philip’s binge drinking and resulting injuries from falling became worse his mental state, likewise, deteriorated”.

The statement continued, “By 2019, he was incapable of having sex. He stopped showering, brushing his teeth, and dressing properly, in fact, he did not shower or brush his teeth from 2019 until August 2020 when he vacated the property. He began to smell and his stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people. He was either incapable or he refused to provide emotional support, love or care for his children or Orianne”.

Brendon Carrington, the lawyer for Phil Collins, replied, “What Mrs Bates’ complaint contains is a whole bunch of impertinent, scandalous, immaterial, irrelevant and, frankly, purposely damaging information that is alleged, defamatory information, about Phil Collins. It has nothing to do with her claim”.

Judge Eig, gave Richard Wolfe a further five days to present documents with the defamatory remarks removed from the record, as ordered.

