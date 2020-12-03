I’M A CELEBRITY Ninth Eviction took place tonight, Thursday, December 3

With just four contestants left in the castle, tonight, Thursday, December 3, after eight celebrities have so far left the show, just Shane, Vernon, Giovanna, and Jordan, got to take part in the legendary, ‘Celebrity Cyclone’, which had been specially adapted for this year’s show, and did not fail to create its usual visual delight.

-- Advertisement --



After 20 days in camp, actor and singer, Shane Richie, became the ninth celebrity to be told to leave the castle, and in his interview with show hosts Ant and Dec, he spoke of his time, he admitted he had always wanted to go on the show, but that actually experiencing it, was, “above and beyond” his expectations, “I will say to anyone coming in to do it, you’ve got to embrace it”, and to just be, “an open book. You can’t fake it here”.

The latest castle eviction leaves Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, and the bookies’ favourite to win the show, DJ, Jordan North.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.