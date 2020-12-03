Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail on fraud charge

FAMOUSLY outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy supporter and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been refused bail on a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, publishers of the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested on August 10, 2020, on what police claim was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.

Mr Lai, 73, was then released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October, 2020 and seized essential documents.

On Wednesday, December 2, Mr Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

Mr Lai appeared in court Thursday, December 3 and was denied bail.

