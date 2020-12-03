Germany records 479 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours

GERMANY records 479 COVID-related deaths and 22,046 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to data published on Thursday, December 3.

These figures are compared to 17,270 infections and 487 deaths the previous day, according to records kept by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German governmental agency for the control of infectious diseases.

In terms of recoveries, the figure has risen to 800,000 people cured, including 20,400 who have been discharged in the last 24 hours.