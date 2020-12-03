Future Zoom Users Could Virtually Experience Handshakes and Coffee Aroma

THE CEO of Zoom has claimed that future users of the platform will be able to experience the physical sensations of handshakes and the smell of coffee.

Speaking at the Web Summit Web Conference, Zoom’s founder and CEO Eric Yuan said that he hopes Artificial Technology will make it possible for users to experience the physical aspects of meetings from the comfort of their own homes.

Predicting that most workers will continue to mostly work from home after the pandemic subsides, Yuan thinks that won’t mean we miss the old traditions of handshakes and morning coffee. ‘The world will become a hybrid workplace, and I think that’s the world we have to embrace’ he says, adding that Covid proved ‘it works’.

Zoom’s value rocketed in 2020 due to the pandemic keeping workers out of offices, and by the end of the year, it’s estimated that a staggering 3 trillion minutes of meetings will have been hosted by the platform. Even Yuan concedes that he himself has experienced the increasingly familiar ‘Zoom fatigue’, having endured 19 meetings in a single day.

He said the company has been forced to ‘evolve as quickly as possible’ to adapt to security issues given the recent surge in gatecrashers entering potentially secretive meetings. Recently, a Dutch journalist managed to enter a Zoom meeting of Europe’s Defense Ministers. Despite its surge in value, Zoom shares dropped dramatically when Pfizer announced their Covid vaccine which could potentially bring an end to the lockdown measures that wrought its success.

