FRENCH Police Question Michelin Chef Guy Martin Over Rape Claim during a 2015 meeting



Prosecutors in Paris, France, have confirmed that 63-year-old Michelin-starred TV chef, Guy Martin, is under investigation for “rape and sexual aggression” in 2015, after accusations brought against him by Florence Châtelet Sanchez, the president of ‘By Dehesa’, a prominent supplier of gastronomical goods to top Paris restaurants, a claim Martin has denied vehemently.

-- Advertisement --



Paris lawyer, Vanessa Zencker, representing Châtelet Sanchez – who was quizzed for four hours by police on Friday, November 27 – claims the attack allegedly took place in February 2015, in a private room above his restaurant, Le Grand Véfour in Paris, and that her client had not reported the incident, due to a “long period of denial”, but was inspired to come forward after the #MeToo movement came into being.

Châtelet Sanchez first made the claims against Martin in a French magazine in September, to which he tweeted, the accusations were, “without any foundation whatsoever”, and stated yesterday, Wednesday, December 3, that he had not been notified of any charge brought against him, but, if French Police and prosecutors find sufficient evidence, then he is likely to be ‘mis en examen’, which in French law means to be charged.

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “FOURTEEN cars burn in different streets of Fuengirola”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.