FORMER French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing Dies Aged 94 after a short illness



Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the French President from 1974 to 1981, has passed away, aged 94, in a hospital in Tours, Western France, reportedly surrounded by his family, after being admitted to hospital in September, with a lung infection.

He was born in 1926, and served in the Free French army during World War Two, helping to liberate France.

Giscard was married to Valery Giscard d’Estaing, his cousin, having four children with her, but was well known for his affection of beautiful women, making front-page news in 2009, with his book, ‘The Princess and the President’, a story about an unhappy British princess having a secret affair with a French president, leading to rumours it was Princess Diana he was writing about, but Giscard has always denied it, saying the characters were purely fictional, “We were talking about love stories between the leaders of major countries and she, Diana, said to me ‘why don’t you write a book about it?’” he once told the magazine, Le Point.

Among his successes as president, was helping to set up the European Monetary System, along with West German Chancellor, Helmut Schmidt, which led to the single currency being established.

