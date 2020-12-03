Elche’s Grand Theatre to host comedy The Last One to Put Out the Light!

ELCHE’S Grand Theatre is set to host a comedy show called: The Last One to Put Out the Light! on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday 13.

The play will take a peculiar look at jealousy within couples and different ways to attract someone, as the show focuses on an elderly couple who discover one has been unfaithful to the other at the age of 80 and the reaction of new parents with their first child at home.

It will also explore different formulas to overcome monotony in life as a couple and a sample of when we pretend to be someone we are not in order to gain the affection of another.

The two protagonists of The Last One to Turn Out the Light! will take you on an hilarious journey into people’s love lives.

The show on Saturday starts at 8 pm and the play on Sunday will begin at 7 pm, with shows lasting 90 minutes.

Tickets are on sale at Instanticket and at the box office of the Grand Theatre, costing between €14 and €18.

