THE European Central Bank (ECB) is committed to ensuring that cash is readily acceptable around the euro zone according to Board member Fabio Panetta even though there appears to be an overall increase in digital payments.

Panetta warns however that people should keep in mind that digital payments can be relatively easily disrupted by power cuts, hackers and technical failures.

He commented “In such situations, cash can support resilience in payments: owing to its unique features, it provides a crucial backstop and a trusted store of value.”

