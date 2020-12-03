Doubts Cast On UK Covid Vaccine

DOUBTS have been cast by the EU on the UK’s rapid approval of the Covid vaccine

The European Union vaccine regulator has criticised the UK for its hasty approval of the Pfizer Covid jab, insisting that Brussels intends to be more cautious and not cut corners, and insisting that the European Commission said that its European Medicines Agency regulator ‘requires a higher level of evidence to be submitted and checked than a temporary use authorisation’.

Health Minister Matt Hancock was criticised for accusing the EU of ‘moving a little more slowly’, and now health chiefs have suggested that Britain may have been a bit hasty in approving the Pfizer vaccine in just 14 days.

Former head of the EMA Guido Rasi said: ‘I would have expected a robust review of all available data, which the British Government has not done, to be able to say that, without Europe, you come first.’

However, Ben Osborn of Pfizer said: ‘We have provided complete data packages, the unblinded data, to both regulators.

‘What you’re seeing is just the difference in the underlying process and timelines, as opposed to any difference in data submission.’

