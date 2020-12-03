Cyclist Stabbed After Refusing to Hand Over Cash

A Walthamstow cyclist was stabbed after refusing to hand over cash to a gang on bikes.

The cyclist, in his twenties was approached outside the Shernhall Street, Our Lady & St. George church in Walthamstow in East London. The incident occurred on Monday at around 6pm and it is believed that he was working delivering food by bike when he was attacked.

Four men on bikes approached him by the church and demanded money. Police said that he was stabbed by one of the men after telling them that he did not have any cash. The man was attended by paramedics at the scene, and neighbours saw a thermal blanket covering him while he lay on the floor.

The four suspects fled the scene by bike and are said to be black and were wearing black clothes. The cyclist was transferred to hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder and he has now been discharged as his injuries were not life threatening.

