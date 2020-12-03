Curry and Christmas quiz night at Chandelier Bar in Algorfa

JOIN the festive fun night at the Chandelier Bar in La Finca Golf, Algorfa where you will be able to enjoy a delicious curry and rice, and a cash prize quiz.

The wonderful wintery event will take place on Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm and you will be able to feast on their famous food for only €7.95.

The Chandelier Bar is known for its great nights of entertainment, hosting singers to Hypnotist events, from drag artists to instrument players, and this Christmas event will have a free quiz for you to enter in the hope to win the main cash prize, although there will be a prize for the runner up too.

The bar, located on the first floor of La Finca Golf Commercial Centre at La Finca resort in Algorfa, is ready to welcome you to their festive night of fun and food, so why not pop along.

