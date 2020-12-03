COVID vaccines will begin to be rolled out in January in Spain’s Andalucía

The Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that vaccinations against coronavirus will begin with the region’s most vulnerable in January 2020, with the aim of having three quarters of the population immunised “in three or four months”, according to the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, on Wednesday, December 2. The minister also confirmed that “health personnel are being trained” in the administration of the different jabs.

-- Advertisement --



The forecast of the central government is that in 2021 80 million doses will arrive from the different companies and in this regard the Minister of Health said Wednesday that he expects the distribution to be made according to the population.

Aguirre explained that in Andalucía there is a working group “headed by the expert David Moreno” and made up of those responsible for Public Health, Epidemiology and Health Care of the SAS. New technologies are being unveiled, “trying to ensure that the high prevalence of the flu does not coincide with that of the coronavirus.”

“Right now we have acquired 300,000 rapid tests that differentiate if it is Covid or if it is the flu and which have started to work this week within the groups of sentinel doctors. This is going to be a huge boost to differential diagnosis,” Aguirre stressed.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Vaccines To Begin In January In Andalucía”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.