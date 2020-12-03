COVID outbreak at Cornwall nursing home as several people die

Cornwall Care has reported that several residents have died as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak at their facility of Chayvarhas in Callington.

-- Advertisement --



Anne Thomas, CEO of Cornwall Care, said: ‘Our team are working tirelessly to contain the outbreak and look after those who are poorly.

‘This is a very difficult situation and our hearts go out to everyone involved.

‘We are in constant contact with the families of those affected and are being supported by our local GP, health colleagues and the local community.’

The sad news comes just one day after the government announced that relatives who test negative for coronavirus can resume visits with elderly loved ones in care, and that hugging and kissing is to be permitted.

Department of Health guidelines state that: “If a visitor has a negative test, is wearing appropriate PPE, and following other infection control measures then it may be possible for visitors to have physical contact with their loved one.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid Outbreak at Cornwall Nursing Home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.