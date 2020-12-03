A COVID-19 outbreak has been detected in Algemesi and so far, it has infected 12 people.

The outbreak has been confirmed by the Universal Health and Public Health Department and is of a social origin, with 12 people infected.

-- Advertisement --



The rates of COVID-19 have been falling in the Valencian municipality and in the last two weeks alone, the number of cases has fallen by 45. Although since the start of the global pandemic, and the Spanish lockdown in March, the town of Algemesi has tragically lost 10 people. Nearly 700 residents have been infected in total and the current number infected is just over 100 people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “COVID-19 Outbreak Has Been Detected in Algemesi”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.