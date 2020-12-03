CORONAVIRUS outbreak in German convent as dozens of nuns self-isolate

Dozens of nuns in a convent in Germany’s Lower Saxony have been forced into isolation after some 76 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 24. Although officials in the religious order say that the cases so far have been mild, the convent in Thuine is taking every precaution.

“Nobody has had to go to the hospital, and we are grateful for that,” said Reiker.

The order runs several day schools and a boarding school for boys. “How things will continue with the facilities is still in flux,” Reiker said.

In recent weeks Germany has started to show a slight slowing on coronavirus rates, with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showing a decrease of 1,130 Covid-19 infections from the 15,741 confirmed in the last week of November.

