CAMPELLO’S mayor Juanjo Berenguer repeated his pledge that the town would have Christmas this year.

“It will be a different Christmas, yes, but we shall have Christmas,” he said.

-- Advertisement --



Owing to the special circumstances, this year’s events centre principally on children’s activities while respecting anti-Covid health and safety measures at all times.

The festivities began last Friday with the inauguration of the Nativity Scene in the Public Library, followed by lighting up the Christmas Tree in Plaza de la Constitucion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas promise kept in Campello.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.