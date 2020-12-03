Car full of wild birds stopped by police

A CAR full of wild birds caught illegally was stopped by police in Malaga city.

IN the boot of the car, National Police discovered a cage carrying wild birds and equipment used to capture them illegally.

The “elusive behaviour” of the driver, when questioned by police raised suspicions and officers from the Prevention and Reaction Unit decided to search the car.

On inspection, they found more than 20 finches, Canaries, Goldfinches, and other species.

According to sources, they had been captured in a nearby field and two Spanish men, aged 32 and 35, are under investigation for an alleged crime against flora and fauna.

The rescued birds were released into their natural habitat.

