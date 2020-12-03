Car full of wild birds stopped by police

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Car full of wild birds stopped by police
CREDIT: Policia Nacional

A CAR full of wild birds caught illegally was stopped by police in Malaga city.

IN the boot of the car, National Police discovered a cage carrying wild birds and equipment used to capture them illegally.

The “elusive behaviour” of the driver, when questioned by police raised suspicions and officers from the Prevention and Reaction Unit decided to search the car.

On inspection, they found more than 20 finches, Canaries, Goldfinches, and other species.


According to sources, they had been captured in a nearby field and two Spanish men, aged 32 and 35, are under investigation for an alleged crime against flora and fauna.

The rescued birds were released into their natural habitat.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

