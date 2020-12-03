British teen arrested for selling drugs

A BRITISH girl, 16, was arrested by Guardia Civil in Xalo, Marina Alta, for allegedly selling drugs to minors.

Another two young men, Moroccan brothers aged 20 and 24, were also arrested.

The girl is reportedly in a relationship with one of the men and was involved in hiding and selling the drugs to minors from a local household.

The three have been released with charges of drug trafficking and growing or cutting drugs, after appearing in court in Denia.

The British teen and the two Moroccan men allegedly sold a lot of illegal substances to local minors, causing concern in the area and taking advantage of their age to ensure that the clients would not report them.

Guardia Civil seized a kilo of marihuana ready for sale, 25 ecstasy tablets, €1,000 in cash and an electric taser.

Guardia Civil have also collaborated with the local council, Social Services of Marina Alta and the Local Police to warn youths about the dangers of taking drugs.

