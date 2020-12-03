BREAKING NEWS: Ryanair orders 75 Boeing Max-8200 Aircraft (210 In Total) with deliveries set to start early in 2021 running until December 2024, costing over $22 Billion (€18.1 billion).

The airline announced on Thursday, December 3, that it had signed a purchase agreement with Boeing for 75 new MAX-8200 aircraft, which increases its firm order for the Boeing “Gamechanger” aircraft from 135 to 210, with a total value of over $22bn.

The announcement comes after the Boeing MAX aircraft has been certified by the FAA to return to service with Ryanair expecting to take the first deliveries of these new fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft from early 2021.

Ryanair and Boeing have agreed on revised delivery dates, and have also agreed to compensation for the direct costs incurred by Ryanair over the past 18 months due to these delivery delays, although some of this compensation has been factored into a modest reduction in the pricing of this new aircraft order which has encouraged Ryanair to increase the firm order from 135 to 210 aircraft.

The aircraft delivers 8 more seats per flight, yet burns 16 per cent less fuel, and lowers noise emissions by 40 per cent and the 197 seat Boeing aircraft is the perfect sized platform to allow Ryanair to expand and grow its low fare services across Europe over the next decade.

Boeing’s President & CEO Dave Calhoun said: “Ryanair will continue to play a leading role in our industry when Europe recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and air traffic returns to growth across the continent. We are gratified that Ryanair is once again placing its confidence in the Boeing 737 family and building their future fleet with this enlarged firm order.

“Boeing remains focused on safely returning the full 737 fleet to service and on delivering the backlog of airplanes to Ryanair and our other customers in the new year. We firmly believe in this airplane and we will continue the work to re-earn the trust of all of our customers.”

Ryanair’s Group CEO Michael O’Leary said: “We are pleased and proud to place this enlarged order with Boeing, who have successfully completed the return to service of the Boeing MAX aircraft. The Boeing MAX is a fabulous aircraft with more seats, more legroom, lower fares, lower fuel consumption, and it sets incredible environmental standards, including 40% less noise and lower CO2 emissions.

We sincerely thank our partners in Boeing, who have worked closely with us over the last 18 months to reschedule aircraft deliveries, to provide fair compensation to reflect those costs which Ryanair has incurred through these delivery delays and to agree this new enlarged aircraft order. We are working closely with Boeing and our senior pilot professionals to assist our regulator EASA to certify these aircraft in Europe, and to complete the training of our pilots and crews across our 3 new Boeing MAX simulators in Dublin and Stansted.”

