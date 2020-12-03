Breaking News – Casualties Reported After Warehouse Explosion

BREAKING NEWS – Casualties reported after huge warehouse explosion in Bristol

At least three people have been injured after a warehouse explosion in the Avonmouth area near Bristol at 11:22am on Thursday, December 2. An eyewitness at the scene told MailOnline that ‘at least ten ambulances’ attended the scene, and Avon Fire and Rescue have reported several ‘casualties’.

A spokesperson said: ‘We have been called to a large explosion at 11:22 in a warehouse in Avonmouth.

‘Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending.

‘We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and Ambulance on site. The incident is ongoing.’

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service added: ‘South Western Ambulance Service is responding to a serious incident at premises on King’s Weston Lane, Avonmouth, Bristol.

‘We have attended with multiple resources alongside fire service and police personnel.’

