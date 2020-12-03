BARCELONA City Council announces a 9.3 million plan to rejuvenate the Sant Andreu district at a presentation on Thursday, December 3.

-- Advertisement --



The council presented the Economic Development Plan 2021-2023 bolstered by a budget of €9.3 million which will be deployed within a period of three years to “put a stop to the crisis generated by Covid-19”.

In a statement, the council has said that the project integrates actions and projects to promote economic activity, commerce, as well as the commitment to quality work and help to reinvigorate the local economy.

Sant Andreu, with 151,976 inhabitants, is the second district with the lowest income per capita in the city; the average salary is €27,716 per year, 10 points lower than the average for the city as a whole, and the unemployment rate stands at 9.1 per cent, which at the city level is 8.5 per cent.

The district has experienced a commercial recovery recorded in mid-October of 104 per cent and has a recovery of more than 100, where proximity shopping during the pandemic has had “positive effects.”

However, the restaurant sector, which has suffered greatly during this pandemic, has not yet recovered half of the volume of transactions that were made during the same period last year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Barcelona announces €9.3m plan to rejuvenate the Sant Andreu district”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.