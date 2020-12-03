BAD Bunny to headline the Puro Latino Festival in Torremolinos, one of the first post-pandemic festivals to be organised.

The king of trap and reggaeton was the most listened to artist in the world this year.

The Puerto Rican joins a long list of Latin stars who will perform in Torremolinos in mid-July, Daddy Yankee, Lil Pump, Duki, Sech, Lunay, Bad Gyal, Nicki Nicole, Bryant Myers and Brytiago , among others.

An event of reggaeton, trap, hip hop and Latin pop to celebrate, if the year 2021 is allowing and free from the pandemic.

Puro Latino Fest, which has the collaboration of the Torremolinos Town Hall, is the heir to Alma Latina Festival, the largest reggaeton and Latin music festival in Andalucia that was scheduled to take place in 2020 and had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Behind that are the same organisers of established festivals such as the Weekend Beach Festival in Torre del Mar and the Dreambeach Villaricos.

Tickets are already available on the web from 52 euros for general admission.

