Back where they belong in Villajoyosa

BLOCKS of stone from Villajoyosa’s Roman past were moved from the Centro Social gardens where they had remained since 1999.

Known until now as the L’Almisera monument, the two blocks which came from local quarries, originally belonged to two large pedestals.

They were discovered near the San Isidro chapel south of the AP-7 motorway in La Vila’s L’Almisera district on land belonging to Jaume Lopez Lloret and Magdalena Zaragoza Lloret, who donated them to the municipality.

Investigations carried out in 2015 revealed that the blocks almost certainly belonged to two large pedestals whose cornices were found while excavating the area around the Sant Josep tower which, despite its name, is Roman.

Their measurements coincide exactly and the stone came from the same quarry, experts found.

Xente Sebastia, Villajoyosa’s Historic Heritage councillor explained that the blocks have now been placed beside the cornices in the Roman-style garden that surrounds the Sant Josep funerary tower in the Torres neighbourhood.

The Sant Josep tower is the largest of the three known funerary towers built by the Romans in Spain and the wall that once surrounded it indicates that the site was one of the largest of this kind in Europe.

