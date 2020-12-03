ALICANTE’s giant Nativity makes the Guinness Book of World Records

Alicante spent a staggering €15,000 EXTRA on a giant nativity scene in the city in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record, which was held by Mexico’s 5.2 meter tall Mary and Joseph.

-- Advertisement --



A Guinness World Record’s judge examined the scene remotely on December 1, which features an 18.5 meter tall Joseph, 17 meter Mary and a 3.5 meter baby Jesus, and confirmed that it has made the records book.

Alicante’s Ajuntament hopes that breaking the world record will create more international attention for the region. The nativity scene cost a total of €138,000, compared to 2019’s €98,800.

“Having the largest nativity scene in the world – certified by the Guinness record – is a source of attraction because it enhances the image of the city on a national and international level,” the Ajuntament told Diario Informacion on November 26.

The PSOE has criticised the Minister for Fiestas, Manolo Jiménez, for the “unnecessary” spending of public funds, saying that it is a “whim of the mayor if Fiestas.” They have openly scoffed at the idea that the investment will pay for itself within three years, as claimed by the Town Hall.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Makes the Guinness Book Of World Records”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.