Albox House Collapses Under the Shroud of Darkness

NEIGHBOURS were shocked as an Albox house collapsed under the shroud of darkness.

The house collapsed in the centre of town on Wednesday 2, in the evening just after 9pm on Antonio Martinez Street. Fortunately, no one was living in the house at the time and shortly before the entire house collapsed, the rear of the house collapsed. This gave sufficient warning to neighbours before the entire house came down in the street.

The remnants of the house have been cordoned off, and the street is almost completely blocked by debris. Allegedly the house was being prepared for future demolition work.

