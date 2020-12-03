ADOLF HITLER Wins Election In Namibia, the former German colony



Adolf Hitler Uunona has won the election, and a regional council seat in the SWAPO party, in Namibia, the former colony of German Southwest Africa, that gained independence in 1991 from South Africa.

He won 85 percent of the vote, listed as ‘Adolf H’ on ballot papers, winning by 1,196, to 213 for his opponent, in a community where German is still spoken, and streets have German names.

Uunona told Bild magazine, “My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world. The politician said his wife calls him Adolf, adding that he usually goes by Adolf Uunona but that it would be ‘too late’ to change his name officially. The fact I have this name does not mean I want to conquer Oshana,’ he said, referring to the region where he won the election, “It doesn’t mean I’m striving for world domination”.

Namibia, colonised by Germany in 1884, has a dark history shrouded in shame, German soldiers reportedly slaughtering some 65,000 Herero tribespeople, and 10,000 Nama, between 1904 and 1908, where German settlers enslaved local tribespeople into forced labour, in a bloody campaign to suppress a local revolt, with thousands being evicted to the desert, where they died of starvation and thirst, or were sent to prison camps, which ended in the Herero rising up and killing 123 of the German occupiers.

