Act Now to Avoid PayPal Charges on ‘Dormant’ Accounts

GET ready to act now if you want to avoid PayPal charges on your ‘dormant’ account. As December will see £12 charged to accounts that are considered inactive.

PayPal will be hitting users with the £12 charge in December for inactive accounts, unless of course you are registered in Ireland or in Hungary. Now is a good time to check your account as the charge will go out on December 16 and will hit those who have not used their account in over 12 months.

There are a few ways to avoid paying the charge and those who’s accounts are not linked to a bank account apparently cannot be charged as the fee will be taken direct from the bank. For users that currently have a balance, PayPal will be able to use this money, but if the balance is in the negative users should be safe.

Users with inactive accounts should have been receiving warnings of the upcoming payments direct from PayPal.

