WHO recommends wearing a mask at home when receiving visitors if there is no opportunity to practice safe social distancing or if there is inadequate ventilation.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its recommendations on the use of masks with new scientific evidence and practical advice for countries in the context of the pandemic.
In this document, it states that people should wear a mask at home when receiving visitors if they cannot keep their distance or they assess that ventilation is no good.
The new recommendations now read that the use of masks should be adopted “when there is a visitor who is not a member of the household and it is known that the ventilation is poor, with the limited opening of windows and doors for natural ventilation, or the ventilation system cannot be evaluated or it does not function properly, regardless of whether a physical distance of at least 1 metre can be maintained.”
It also states that regardless of expecting visitors, it recommends that masks should be worn “in interior environments of homes that have adequate ventilation if a physical distance of at least 1 metre cannot be maintained”.
