WHO recommends wearing a mask at home when receiving visitors if there is no opportunity to practice safe social distancing or if there is inadequate ventilation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has updated its recommendations on the use of masks with new scientific evidence and practical advice for countries in the context of the pandemic.

In this document, it states that people should wear a mask at home when receiving visitors if they cannot keep their distance or they assess that ventilation is no good.