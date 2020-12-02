Warning: Another scam using Mercadona’s name

NATIONAL POLICE and Guardia Civil have warned of another new scam using the name of supermarket chain Mercadona.

Beware if you receive a WhatsApp message claiming that Mercadona is giving away free €180 coupons for Christmas.

Clicking on the message leads to a fake website imitating Mercadona’s which includes a survey at the end of which, visitors are asked for their details.

This will in turn be used by cybercriminals to obtain personal and banking data from internet users by a method known as phishing or by introducing malware.

If you receive such a text, erase it, and let whoever sent it to you know that it is a scam. It has gone viral on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The supermarket chain has warned that its brand name and image are being used without their consent and remind customers that they do not run any types of promotions or raffles, nor do they give away vouchers.

Tips to avoid scams:

If you are sent an email requesting data, check the address, especially what comes after the @ symbol. If it looks suspicious, it probably is.

Check the address of the website it leads you to; if it does not contain the name of the company or has a mix of numbers and letters with the company name, don’t introduce any personal data. Check carefully what comes before the last dot (.), that is the real web domain.

If you receive an email from a company you deal with, but it doesn’t include your name, don’t trust it.

Even if the message suggests you need to provide data urgently, take time to check if there is a scam going around.

If you doubt the authenticity of the message, contact the company it is supposed to be from, the National Police or the Guardia Civil.

