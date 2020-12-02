Unemployment in Spain rises by more than 25,000 in a month

Unemployment in Spain rises by more than 25,000 in a month
Unemployment in Spain rose by more than 25,000 in November with the number of workers on ERTE now standing at 746,900.

ACCORDING to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy today, Wednesday, December 2, the number of unemployed registered in offices across the country rose by 25,269 in November (up 0.6 per cent on October).

This is the highest increase for November since 2012, when it soared by more than 74,000 people.

There are now 3,851,312 unemployed in Spain, 653,128 up on the same time last year – a rise of 20.4 per cent.


