UK registers another 16,170 new daily Covid cases and 648 deaths

The UK has registered another 16,170 new Covid cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.
THERE have now been a total of 1,643,086 recorded coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic.
And government figures show 59,699 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.
Yesterday, there were 13,430 new cases and 603 coronavirus-related deaths.
It comes as
England returns to a tiered system of coronavirus restrictions after its second national lockdown ended.
